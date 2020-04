BRIEF-West Pharmaceutical Services Says Q1 Adjusted Earnings Per Share $1.01

April 23 (Reuters) - West Pharmaceutical Services Inc :

* WEST ANNOUNCES FIRST-QUARTER 2020 RESULTS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.99

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $0.82 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* SEES FY 2020 SALES $1.95 BILLION TO $1.97 BILLION

* Q1 SALES $491.5 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $466.8 MILLION

* FY2020 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $3.39, REVENUE VIEW $1.94 BILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* ORGANIC SALES GROWTH IS EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY 8% IN 2020

* NET SALES GUIDANCE INCLUDES AN ESTIMATED FULL-YEAR HEADWIND OF $26 MILLION FOR FULL-YEAR 2020