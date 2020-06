June 4 (Reuters) - WEST VIRGINIA ATTORNEY GENERAL:

* WEST VIRGINIA ATTORNEY GENERAL SAYS FILED LAWSUITS AGAINST RITE-AID, WALGREENS

* WEST VIRGINIA AG SAYS LAWSUITS ALLEGE RITE-AID, WALGREENS SUPPLIED FAR MORE OPIOIDS TO RETAIL PHARMACIES THAN NECESSARY TO MEET A LEGITIMATE MARKET Source text: (bit.ly/2MuNXtb)