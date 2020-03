BRIEF-Westag & Getalit Adjusts 2020 Outlook Due To Corona Pandemic

March 30 (Reuters) - WESTAG & GETALIT AG:

* OUTLOOK FOR 2020 ADJUSTED IN CONNECTION WITH THE CORONA PANDEMIC

* ASSUMES THAT SALES AND OPERATING PROFIT (ADJUSTED EBITDA IN ACCORDANCE WITH IFRS) WILL BE SIGNIFICANTLY BELOW THE PREVIOUS YEAR IN 2020

* MORE SPECIFIC QUANTIFICATION IS NOT POSSIBLE DUE TO UNCERTAINTY ABOUT THE DURATION AND EXTENT OF THE CORONA CRISIS

* TAKES MEASURES TO MINIMIZE NEGATIVE EFFECTS OF CRISIS, INCLUDING PREPARATION OF SHORT-TIME WORK AND POSTPONEMENT OF UNNECESSARY COSTS

* FOR EARNINGS BEFORE TAXES UNDER HGB, IT SHOULD ALSO BE NOTED THAT SPECIAL EFFECT FROM SALE OF STAKE IN AKP CARAT-ARBEITSPLATTEN IS NOT EXPECTED FOR 2020