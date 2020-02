BRIEF-Westag & Getalit AG: Management Board Approves New Strategic Direction Of The Company

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Westag & Getalit AG:

* WESTAG & GETALIT AG - MANAGEMENT BOARD APPROVED THE NEW STRATEGIC DIRECTION OF THE COMPANY WITH THE APPROVAL OF THE SUPERVISORY BOARD

* WESTAG & GETALIT AG - NEW STRATEGIC DIRECTION IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE SALES OF EUR 300 MILLION AND EBITDA MARGIN OF 10% -12% IN THE MEDIUM TERM

* WESTAG & GETALIT AG - NEW STRATEGIC DIRECTION IS EXPECTED TO GENERATE SALES OF EUR 300 MILLION AND AN EBITDA MARGIN OF 10% -12% IN THE MEDIUM TERM.

* WESTAG & GETALIT AG - VOLUNTARY PUBLIC PURCHASE OFFER IS MADE TO ALL PREFERENCE SHAREHOLDERS, WHICH IS LIMITED TO PURCHASE OF UP TO 170,427 PREFERENCE SHARES WITH ARITHMETICAL SHARE IN SHARE CAPITAL OF EUR 2.56 PER SHARE

* WESTAG & GETALIT AG - OFFER PRICE IS EUR 25.20 PER PREFERENCE SHARE

* WESTAG & GETALIT AG - ACCEPTANCE PERIOD RUNS FROM FEBRUARY 24 TO MARCH 13 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)