May 23 (Reuters) - Westell Technologies Inc:

* WESTELL REPORTS FISCAL 2018 YEAR-END AND FOURTH QUARTER RESULTS

* WESTELL TECHNOLOGIES INC QUARTERLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.06

* WESTELL TECHNOLOGIES INC QUARTERLY NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.03

* WESTELL TECHNOLOGIES INC QUARTERLY TOTAL REVENUE $11.1 MILLION VERSUS $15.4 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: