BRIEF-Western Announces Temporary Production Curtailments

March 22 (Reuters) - Western Forest Products Inc:

* WESTERN ANNOUNCES TEMPORARY PRODUCTION CURTAILMENTS

* WESTERN FOREST PRODUCTS - EFFECTIVE MARCH 23, WILL CURTAIL MANUFACTURING FACILITIES CURRENTLY OPERATING IN BRITISH COLUMBIA DUE TO COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* WESTERN FOREST PRODUCTS INC - PLANNED CURTAILMENT IS SCHEDULED FOR UP TO ONE-WEEK

* WESTERN FOREST -ONGOING CURTAILMENTS AT COWICHAN BAY, LADYSMITH SAWMILLS EXPECTED TO CONTINUE INTO Q2 DUE TO LIMITED LOG SUPPLY, WEAK MARKET DEMAND

* WESTERN FOREST PRODUCTS INC - WESTERN WILL ALSO TAKE STEPS TO MINIMIZE ITS PLANNED CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN 2020

* WESTERN FOREST PRODUCTS INC - GOING FORWARD DISCRETIONARY CAPITAL WILL REMAIN ON HOLD UNTIL THERE IS GREATER OPERATIONAL CERTAINTY

* WESTERN FOREST PRODUCTS INC - COMPANY PLANS TO INCUR ONLY SAFETY, ENVIRONMENTAL AND COMMITTED CAPITAL EXPENDITURES IN NEAR-TERM