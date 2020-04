BRIEF-Western Areas Maintains Fy20 Production Guidance

April 1 (Reuters) - Western Areas Ltd:

* FY20 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE HAS BEEN MAINTAINED

* OPERATIONS MAY BE IMPACTED IN FUTURE BY COVID-19

* AT THIS TIME INCREASED INTERSTATE & INTRASTATE TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS NOT EXPECTED TO HAVE SIGNIFICANT IMPACT ON CO

* IN STRONG FINANCIAL POSITION WITH ABOUT $181.4 MILLION CASH AT BANK AT 31 MARCH, AND NO DEBT

* AS FOR APR 1, PRODUCTION FROM OPERATIONS PROCEED AS PLANNED, WITH DELIVERIES OF NICKEL CONCENTRATE TO CUSTOMERS CONTINUING AS NORMAL

* OPERATIONS HAVE NOT BEEN IMPACTED AS YET, THERE IS POTENTIAL FOR OPERATIONS TO BE IMPACTED IN FUTURE