May 7 (Reuters) - Western Asset Mortgage Capital Corp :

* Q1 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.52

* QTRLY CORE EARNINGS PLUS DROP INCOME OF $14.1 MILLION, OR $0.34 PER BASIC AND DILUTED SHARE

* QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $19 MILLION VERSUS $18 MILLION IN Q4 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: