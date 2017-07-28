BRIEF-Western Digital comments on superior court of California's order

July 28 (Reuters) - Western Digital Corp

* Western Digital comments on superior court of California's order

* Western Digital Corp - Toshiba entered agreement with Western Digital's SanDisk subsidiaries preventing Toshiba from closing any transfer of its JV interests

* Western Digital Corp - Toshiba has accepted court's jurisdiction over Toshiba for purposes of enforcing this order

* Western Digital Corp - Ongoing discussions with Toshiba, its stakeholders have been constructive; co to continue to work to seek a solution Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: