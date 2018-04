BRIEF-Western Digital- Expect Q4 Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share Of $3.40 To $3.50 - CFO, Conf Call

April 26 (Reuters) - Western Digital Corp:

* WESTERN DIGITAL - ON A NON-GAAP BASIS, EXPECT Q4 REVENUE OF $5 BILLION TO $5.1 BILLION - CFO ON CONF CALL

* WESTERN DIGITAL- PRESIDENT SAYS EXPECT POSSIBILITY OF A CONSTRAINED SUPPLY ENVIRONMENT IN FLASH MARKET IN SECOND HALF OF CALENDAR YEAR 2018-CONF CALL

* WESTERN DIGITAL- ESTIMATE CAPACITY ENTERPRISE MARKET TO GROW AT LEAST 75% YOY IN FIRST HALF OF CALENDAR 2018, ABOVE PRIOR ESTIMATE- PRESIDENT, CONF CALL

* WESTERN DIGITAL- INCREASING PRIOR ESTIMATE FOR EXABYTE GROWTH FOR THE FULL CALENDAR 2018 OF GREATER THAN 50% TO MORE THAN 65% - PRESIDENT, CONF CALL

* WESTERN DIGITAL- ON A NON-GAAP BASIS, EXPECT Q4 GROSS MARGIN OF 41% TO 42%, Q4 OPERATING EXPENSES BETWEEN $840 MILLION AND $850 MILLION- CFO, CONF CALL

* WESTERN DIGITAL- EXPECT Q4 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $3.40 TO $3.50 - CFO, CONF CALL Further company coverage: