2 months ago
BRIEF-Western Digital sees Q4 earnings per share $1.37
June 26, 2017 / 8:12 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Western Digital sees Q4 earnings per share $1.37

1 Min Read

June 26 (Reuters) - Western Digital Corp-

* Western Digital updates fourth fiscal quarter outlook and reiterates guide for calendar year 2017

* Sees Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $2.85

* Sees FY 2017 non-gaap earnings per share about $12.00

* Sees Q4 revenue about $4.8 billion

* Sees Q4 earnings per share $1.37

* Reiterated its non-gaap earnings forecast of approximately $12 per share for calendar year 2017

* Sees Q4 non-gaap gross margin of approximately 41%

* Q4 earnings per share view $2.65, revenue view $4.81 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $8.91 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

