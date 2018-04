April 25 (Reuters) - Western Energy Services Corp:

* WESTERN ENERGY SERVICES CORP RELEASES FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS

* Q1 OPERATING REVENUE DECREASED BY $5.2 MILLION TO $73.0 MILLION IN 2018 AS COMPARED TO $78.2 MILLION IN 2017

* QTRLY DILUTED NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.06

* WESTERN'S CAPITAL BUDGET FOR 2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED AND IS EXPECTED TO TOTAL $20 MILLION