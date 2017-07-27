BRIEF-Western Energy Services reports Q2 loss per share $0.23

July 26 (Reuters) - Western Energy Services Corp

* Western Energy Services Corp. releases second quarter 2017 financial and operating results

* Western Energy Services Corp - Q2 operating revenue increased by $18.1 million (or 146%) to $30.5 million in 2017 as compared to $12.4 million in 2016

* Q2 adjusted EBITDA improved by $2.1 million to $0.1 million in 2017 as compared to a loss of $2.0 million in Q2 of 2016

* Qtrly loss per share $0.23

* Qtrly revenue $33.3 million versus $12.9 million

* Western Energy Services Corp - Revised capital budget for 2017 totals approximately $20 million