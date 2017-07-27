FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 27, 2017 / 10:13 PM / in 19 days

BRIEF-Western Forest Products announced indefinite curtailment of its Somass Sawmill, located in Port Alberni

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Western Forest Products Inc

* Announced indefinite curtailment of its Somass Sawmill, located in Port Alberni, B.C.

* Western Forest products says ‍somass Sawmill has been temporarily curtailed since February 2017, prior to which it operated on a single shift basis​

* Western Forest Products Inc - ‍Expects to offset lost production from somass by increasing production at its other operations on Vancouver Island​

* Western Forest Products Inc says Western intends to offer voluntary severance to its Somass Sawmill hourly employees

* Western Forest Products Inc - Cost reductions will be delivered through operational consolidation

* Decision to indefinitely curtail operations is in response to lack of log supply to operate mill efficiently

* Western Forest Products - Decision to curtail operations also from uncertainty by duties applied to Canadian Softwood lumber products sold into us Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

