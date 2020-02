BRIEF-Western Forest Products Posts Q4 Shr Loss C$0.09

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Western Forest Products Inc:

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE C$0.09

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE C$-0.07 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* WESTERN FOREST PRODUCTS- Q4 RESULTS SIGNIFICANTLY IMPACTED BY STRIKE, AS ALL OF TIMBERLANDS, MOST BC BASED MANUFACTURING OPERATIONS WERE CURTAILED

* STRIKE IS EXPECTED TO HAVE NEGATIVE IMPACT ON Q1 RESULTS IN 2020 COMPARED TO SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR

* COMPANY HAS REDUCED STRATEGIC CAPITAL INVESTMENT IN BC

* IN SHORT TERM, CORONAVIRUS COULD RESULT IN TEMPORARY SLOW DOWN OF LOG AND LUMBER IMPORTS TO CHINA

* EXPECT LOG MARKET IN CHINA TO REMAIN COMPETITIVE OVER NEAR TERM

* EXPECT MODEST IMPROVEMENTS IN PULP LOG AND CHIP PRICING IN 2020 DUE TO LIMITED SUPPLY

* LUMBER REVENUE IN Q4 WAS $66.1 MILLION, A DECREASE OF 71.4% FROM SAME PERIOD LAST YEAR

* WESTERN FOREST PRODUCTS- DURING Q4 2019, INCURRED $2.1 MILLION IN SEVERANCE AND RELATED EXPENSES DUE TO REDUCTION OF ABOUT 10% IN SALARIED EMPLOYEES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: