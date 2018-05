May 2 (Reuters) - Western Forest Products Inc:

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE C$0.05

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW C$0.06 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* BOARD HAS APPROVED A 12.5% INCREASE IN COMPANY'S QUARTERLY DIVIDEND TO $0.0225 PER COMMON SHARE