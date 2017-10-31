BRIEF-Western Gas announces third-quarter 2017 results

Oct 31 (Reuters) - Western Gas Partners Lp
* Western Gas announces third-quarter 2017 results
* Western Gas Partners LP - updates 2017 capital expenditure outlook
* Western Gas Partners LP - net income available to limited partners for Q3 of 2017 was $0.38 per common unit
* Western Gas Partners - total throughput attributable to wes for natural gas assets for Q3 of 2017 averaged 3.4 bcf/d, which was 1% below prior quarter
* Western Gas Partners - updating 2017 outlook for capital expenditures to $800 million - $850 million and maintenance capital expenditures to $50 million - $55 million
* Western Gas Partners LP qtrly total revenues and other $574.7 million versus $481.6 million
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.48, revenue view $557.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S