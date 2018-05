May 1 (Reuters) - Western Gas Partners LP:

* WESTERN GAS ANNOUNCES FIRST-QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* Q1 NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT $0.38

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.48 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* UPDATING OUR 2018 OUTLOOK FOR CAPITAL EXPENDITURES, INCLUDING EQUITY INVESTMENTS, TO A RANGE OF $1.35 BILLION TO $1.45 BILLION

* TOTAL THROUGHPUT FOR NATURAL GAS ASSETS FOR Q1 AVERAGED 3.6 BCF/D, WHICH WAS 5% ABOVE PRIOR QUARTER