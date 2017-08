July 25 (Reuters) - Western Refining Logistics Lp

* Western Refining Logistics LP - ‍board declared a quarterly cash distribution for Q2 2017 of $0.4675 per unit​

* Western Refining Logistics - ‍Q2 2017 distribution represents a 3.3 percent increase over quarterly distribution of $0.4525 per unit paid in May 2017​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: