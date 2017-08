BRIEF-Western Refining Logistics Q2 ‍total revenue $627.5 mln

Aug 8 (Reuters) - Western Refining Logistics LP

* Western Refining Logistics LP reports second quarter 2017 results

* Western Refining Logistics LP - ‍increased quarterly distribution to $0.4675 per unit​

* Western Refining Logistics LP qtrly ‍net income attributable to limited partners of $0.24 per common limited partner unit​

* Western Refining Logistics LP - ‍continue to see rig activity and crude oil production growth in Delaware basin​

* Western Refining Logistics LP qtrly ‍total revenues $627.5 million versus $578.6 million last year