May 6 (Reuters) - Western Forest Products Inc:

* WESTERN ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2020 RESULTS AND SUSPENDS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

* WESTERN FOREST PRODUCTS INC - QTRLY NET LOSS PER DILUTED SHARE $0.06

* WESTERN FOREST PRODUCTS INC - QTRLY REVENUE $99.1 MILLION VERSUS $275.7 MILLION

* WESTERN FOREST PRODUCTS INC - SUSPENDED ITS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND