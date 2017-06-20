FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 20, 2017 / 6:51 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Western Resources unit receives environmental assessment approval for milestone Phase I project

1 Min Read

June 20 (Reuters) - Western Resources Corp

* Western resources- unit Western Potash received environmental assessment approval from Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment for milestone Phase I project

* Western Resources Corp - ministry has determined that no environmental impact assessment for Phase I project will be required

* Western Resources Corp - Western Potash is authorized to proceed with construction of Phase I project subject to regulatory permitting requirements

* Western Resources Corp - Phase I project plant construction is anticipated to start in early 2018 with first potash production in 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

