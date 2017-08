Aug 14 (Reuters) - Western Union Co

* Western Union and Pay-O-Matic renew agreement with 7-year extension

* Western Union Co - ‍Renewed deal includes Western Union money transfer and money order services, as well as bill payment services​

* Western Union Co - ‍150 Pay-O-Matic locations will continue to offer Western Union Services​