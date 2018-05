BRIEF-Western Union Q1 GAAP Earnings Per Share $0.46

Western Union Co:

* Q1 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.46

* Q1 REVENUE $1.4 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $1.36 BILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.42 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* COMPANY AFFIRMED ITS REVENUE, OPERATING MARGIN, AND CASH FLOW OUTLOOKS FOR 2018

* Q1 CONSUMER-TO-CONSUMER REVENUES, WHICH REPRESENTED 79% OF TOTAL COMPANY REVENUE IN QUARTER, INCREASED 7%, OR 5% CONSTANT CURRENCY

* 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE OUTLOOK WAS INCREASED TO REFLECT A MORE FAVORABLE EXPECTED TAX RATE

* Q1 WESTERN UNION BUSINESS SOLUTIONS REVENUES INCREASED 3% OR DECREASED 2% ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS

* EXPECTS 2018 GAAP EPS IN A RANGE OF $1.81 TO $1.91 AND ADJUSTED EPS IN A RANGE OF $1.80 TO $1.90 (PREVIOUSLY $1.78 TO $1.90)

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.86, REVENUE VIEW $5.71 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S