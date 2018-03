BRIEF-WesternOne Announces Agreement To Settle Securities Class Action Litigation

March 23 (Reuters) - Westernone Inc:

* WESTERNONE INC. ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO SETTLE SECURITIES CLASS ACTION LITIGATION

* WESTERNONE INC - ‍ AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A TOTAL SETTLEMENT PAYMENT OF $1 MILLION FOR DISTRIBUTION TO ELIGIBLE CLASS MEMBERS

* WESTERNONE INC - ‍PARTIES TO PENDING CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT, “ALLEGING MISREPRESENTATION” ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO SETTLE PROCEEDING​

* WESTERNONE INC - ‍ENTIRE SETTLEMENT AMOUNT WILL BE FULLY FUNDED BY INSURANCE​

* WESTERNONE INC - ‍DATES HAVE NOT BEEN SET FOR SETTLEMENT APPROVAL HEARINGS​