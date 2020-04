BRIEF-Westgold Resources Posts Group Gold Output Of 55,234Oz

April 29 (Reuters) - Westgold Resources Ltd:

* GROUP GOLD OUTPUT OF 55,234OZ WAS ACHIEVED FOR QUARTER AT CASH COSTS (C1) OF A$1,275/OZ

* QTRLY GROUP GOLD SALES OF 53,265OZ AT AN AVERAGE PRICE OF A$2,087 PER OUNCE DERIVING REVENUE OF A$111M

* TO DATE THERE HAS BEEN NO SIGNIFICANT DISRUPTIONS TO OPERATIONS, CRITICAL OPERATING SUPPLIES OR PRODUCT LOGISTICS

* TRAVEL RESTRICTIONS HAVE IMPACTED SOME OF OUR WORKFORCE NUMBERS

* ON AN OVERALL BASIS IT ESTIMATES THAT CO IS OPERATING AT ABOUT 92-95% CAPACITY