March 22 (Reuters) - WESTGRUND AG:

* FY REVENUES INCREASED BY 9.1 PERCENT TO € 98.3 MILLION

* FY FFO I STRENGTHENED BY 2.8 PERCENT TO 24.8 MILLION EUROS

* FY CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME EUR MILLION 103.9, DOWN 3.4 PERCENT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)