Aug 10 (Reuters) - WESTGRUND AG:

* h1 Ebit Improved by 15.0 Percent to Eur 39.2 Million

* H1 PERFORMANCE TOTAL INCREASED BY 7.4 PERCENT TO EUR 69.9 MILLION

* H1 FFO I ROSE BY 5.8 PERCENT TO EUR 14.7 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)