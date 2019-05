May 16 (Reuters) - Brookfield Business Partners LP :

* WESTINGHOUSE ANNOUNCES CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER TRANSITION; APPOINTMENT OF PATRICK FRAGMAN AS CEO

* WESTINGHOUSE ELECTRIC COMPANY - JOSÉ EMETERIO GUTIÉRREZ WILL STEP DOWN AS PRESIDENT AND CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER ON JULY 31, 2019

* WESTINGHOUSE ELECTRIC COMPANY - PATRICK FRAGMAN, CURRENTLY GROUP SVP AT ABB LIMITED, HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS PRESIDENT AND CEO EFFECTIVE AUGUST 19