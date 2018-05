May 2 (Reuters) - Toshiba Corp:

* WESTINGHOUSE WINS FUEL CONTRACT EXTENSION FOR XCEL ENERGY’S PRAIRIE ISLAND NUCLEAR GENERATING PLANT

* WESTINGHOUSE ELECTRIC COMPANY - TO DELIVER EIGHT REGIONS OF WESTINGHOUSE VANTAGE+ NUCLEAR FUEL DESIGN FOR PRAIRIE ISLAND UNITS 1&2 OVER 8-YEAR PERIOD

* WESTINGHOUSE ELECTRIC COMPANY - EXTENSION WILL COMMENCE ENGINEERING & FABRICATION IN 2019, WITH FIRST FUEL DELIVERY IN 2020