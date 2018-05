May 10 (Reuters) - WestJet Airlines Ltd:

* WESTJET STATEMENT REGARDING ALPA STRIKE AUTHORIZATION VOTE OUTCOME

* CONFIRMS GUESTS’ TRAVEL WILL BE UNAFFECTED OVER VICTORIA DAY LONG WEEKEND

* "WE REMAIN AT NEGOTIATION TABLE TO DRIVE A SUSTAINABLE AGREEMENT" WITH AIRLINE PILOTS ASSOCIATION