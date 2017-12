Dec 13 (Reuters) - WestJet Airlines Ltd:

* WESTJET REPORTS NOVEMBER LOAD FACTOR OF 82.4 PERCENT

* ‍REVENUE PASSENGER MILES (RPMS), OR TRAFFIC, INCREASED 12.1 PER CENT YEAR OVER YEAR IN NOVEMBER​

* NOV 2017 ASMS WERE 2.507 BILLION, UP 8.9 PERCENT