BRIEF-Westjet Reports Record February Load Factor Of 86.4 Pct

March 8 (Reuters) - Westjet Airlines Ltd:

* WESTJET REPORTS RECORD FEBRUARY LOAD FACTOR OF 86.4 PER CENT; REVISING GUIDANCE: RASM NOW UP 2.5% TO 3.5%, DOMESTIC CAPACITY NOW UP 5.5% TO 6.5%

* WESTJET - NOW EXPECT YEAR-OVER-YEAR RASM GROWTH FOR Q1 OF 2018 OF UP 2.5 TO 3.5 PER CENT

* WESTJET AIRLINES LTD - FEB 2018 ‍REVENUE PASSENGER MILES (RPMS), OR TRAFFIC, INCREASED 6.1 PERCENT YEAR OVER YEAR​

* WESTJET AIRLINES LTD - FEB ASMS 2.480 BILLION VERSUS 2.370 BILLION

* WESTJET - NOW EXPECT Q1 DOMESTIC CAPACITY UP 5.5 TO 6.5 PER CENT DOWN FROM PREVIOUS GUIDANCE