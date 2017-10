Oct 12 (Reuters) - WestKam Gold Corp

* WestKam announces management and board changes

* ‍WestKam Gold Corp - Wayrynen has resigned as president and chief executive officer, and as a director of WestKam Gold Corp​

* ‍WestKam Gold Corp - Dana Dziurzynski will succeed Wayrynen as president and chief executive officer effective October 11​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: