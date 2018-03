March 19 (Reuters) - Westlake Chemical Corp:

* WESTLAKE CHEMICAL ANNOUNCES OPTIONAL REDEMPTION OF $450 MILLION OF SENIOR NOTES

* WESTLAKE CHEMICAL - ‍WILL USE CASH ON HAND AND BORROWINGS UNDER ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO FUND REDEMPTION PRICE FOR 2023 NOTES​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Brief@thomsonreuters.com)