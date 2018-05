May 3 (Reuters) - Westlake Chemical Corp:

* Q1 SALES $2.15 BILLION VERSUS I/B/E/S VIEW $2.14 BILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.16 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* OLEFINS SEGMENT INCOME FROM OPERATIONS OF $163 MILLION FOR Q1 OF 2018 DECREASED $17 MILLION FROM Q1 2017

* VINYLS SEGMENT REPORTED INCOME FROM OPERATIONS FOR Q1 OF 2018 OF $266 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF $196 MILLION FROM Q1 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: