May 3 (Reuters) - Westlake Chemical Partners LP:

* ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* WESTLAKE CHEMICAL PARTNERS- REPORTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARTNERSHIP OF $0.36 PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT, FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018

* QTRLY TOTAL NET SALES $284.3 MILLION VERSUS $277.4 MILLION

* QUARTERLY DISTRIBUTION COVERAGE RATIO OF 1.13X

* WESTLAKE CHEMICAL PARTNERS - INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DISTRIBUTION BY 2.9% SEQUENTIALLY, OR 12% COMPARED TO Q1 2017 DISTRIBUTION, TO $0.3975 PER UNIT