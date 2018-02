BRIEF-Westlake Chemical Partners LP Announces Qtrly Total Net Sales $308.7 Mln

Feb 20 (Reuters) - Westlake Chemical Partners Lp:

* ANNOUNCES RECORD 2017 FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR RESULTS

* QTRLY NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARTNERSHIP $0.46 PER LIMITED PARTNER UNIT

* WESTLAKE CHEMICAL PARTNERS - INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DISTRIBUTION BY 2.9% SEQUENTIALLY, OR 12% COMPARED TO Q4 2016 DISTRIBUTION, TO $0.3864 PER UNIT

* QTRLY TOTAL NET SALES $308.7 MILLION VERSUS $293.9 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.45 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.45 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $335.9 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S