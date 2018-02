Feb 19 (Reuters) - Westlake Chemical Corp:

* WESTLAKE CHEMICAL TO EXPAND CHLOR-ALKALI, PVC AND VCM CAPACITIES AT FACILITIES IN GERMANY AND LOUISIANA

* EXPANSION PROJECTS TO ADD ABOUT 750 MILLION POUNDS ANNUALLY OF ADDITIONAL PVC, ABOUT 200 MILLION POUNDS ANNUALLY OF ADDITIONAL VCM TO PRODUCTION

* EXPANSIONS IN BURGHAUSEN AND GEISMAR EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN 2019, GENDORF EXPANSIONS EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED IN 2020 AND 2021