Feb 18 (Reuters) - Westleaf Inc:

* WESTLEAF INC. ANNOUNCES REBRAND, CORPORATE AND OPERATIONS UPDATE

* WESTLEAF - CO'S FOUR PRAIRIE RECORDS STORES ACHIEVED RECORD REVENUE IN MONTH OF JAN, WITH COMBINED SALES OF APPROXIMATELY $930 THOUSAND FOR MONTH