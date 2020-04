BRIEF-Westminster Says Co Performed Well, Profitable In Q1 With Rev Of Over 4 Mln Stg

April 1 (Reuters) - Westminster Group PLC:

* AIRPORT OPERATIONS ARE BEING IMPACTED BY COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* PRODUCT SALES TEAM IS EXPERIENCING RECORD ENQUIRY LEVELS, PARTICULARLY FOR FEVER SCREENING AND ASSOCIATED EQUIPMENT.

* CONTAINER SCREENING BUSINESS IN TEMA PORT, GHANA, HAS NOT BEEN AFFECTED BY AIRPORT CLOSURES

* TRAINING BUSINESS HAS BEEN AFFECTED BY CANCELLATION OF MANY INTERNATIONAL FLIGHTS

* GUARDING BUSINESS IS LIKELY TO BE AFFECTED BY SOME SITE CLOSURES ALTHOUGH

* BUSINESS HAS PERFORMED WELL AND HAS BEEN PROFITABLE IN Q1 WITH REVENUES OF OVER £4 MILLION AN INCREASE OF MORE THAN 30%

* HAVE A HEALTHY ORDER BOOK GOING FORWARD