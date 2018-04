April 20 (Reuters) - Westmoreland Coal Co:

* WESTMORELAND COAL - ON APRIL 16, CO RECEIVED NOTIFICATION OF DEFICIENCY FROM LISTING QUALIFICATIONS DEPARTMENT OF NASDAQ STOCK MARKET

* WESTMORELAND SAYS NASDAQ HAS INFORMED CO THAT AS RESULT OF DEFICIENCY, CO WILL BE DELISTED UNLESS CO APPEALS NASDAQ'S DECISION - SEC FILING