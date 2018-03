March 7 (Reuters) - Westmoreland Coal Co:

* WESTMORELAND TIGHTENS 2017 ADJUSTED EBITDA AND FREE CASH FLOW GUIDANCE

* WESTMORELAND COAL CO - EXPECTS 2017 ADJUSTED EBITDA TO BE NEAR HIGH END OF ITS PREVIOUSLY ISSUED RANGE OF $250 MILLION TO $270 MILLION​

* WESTMORELAND COAL CO - ‍EXPECTS FREE CASH FLOW TO BE IN MIDDLE OF PREVIOUSLY ISSUED GUIDANCE RANGE OF $90 MILLION TO $115 MILLION​