15 hours ago
August 3, 2017 / 1:03 PM / 15 hours ago

BRIEF-Westmoreland enters to sell Rova for $5 million

1 Min Read

Aug 3 (Reuters) - Westmoreland Coal Co

* Westmoreland enters agreement to sell rova for $5 million in cash

* Westmoreland will retain approximately $2.7 million of reclamation liabilities related to offsite ash storage​

* Westmoreland coal - has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its roanoke valley power facility ("rova") for $5 million in cash to rova venture, llc

* Westmoreland coal co says sale includes all assets of rova

* Westmoreland coal co says westmoreland will retain approximately $2.7 million of reclamation liabilities related to offsite ash storage

