Oct 31 (Reuters) - Westmoreland Coal Co:

* WESTMORELAND REPORTS THIRD QUARTER AND YEAR-TO-DATE 2017 RESULTS; REAFFIRMS 2017 GUIDANCE

* Q3 LOSS PER SHARE $1.03

* Q3 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $-0.33 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ‍REITERATED ITS 2017 GUIDANCE​

* WESTMORELAND COAL CO - QTRLY WESTMORELAND CONSOLIDATED ‍REVENUES OF $358.0 MILLION, DOWN 3.7 PERCENT​