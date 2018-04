BRIEF-Westmoreland Reports Q4 Earnings Per Share $1.87

April 2 (Reuters) - Westmoreland Coal Co:

* WESTMORELAND REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.87

* ‍CO HAS SUSPENDED SEARCH FOR A PERMANENT CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER UNTIL CONCLUSION OF CAPITAL STRUCTURE NEGOTIATIONS​

* ‍OBTAINED WAIVERS FROM SPECIFIC LENDER GROUPS WITH RESPECT TO POTENTIAL EVENT OF DEFAULT, AS WELL AS CERTAIN OTHER MATTERS​

* ‍WAIVERS PROVIDE WESTMORELAND WITH ADDITIONAL TIME TO CONTINUE NEGOTIATIONS WITH LENDERS REGARDING CHANGES TO CAPITAL STRUCTURE​

* QTRLY REVENUES $363.8 MILLION VERSUS $392.7 MILLION

* ‍ EXPECTS TO FILE ANNUAL REPORT WITH OPINION CONCLUDING SUBSTANTIAL DOUBT EXISTS REGARDING ABILITY TO CONTINUE AS A GOING CONCERN​