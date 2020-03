March 31 (Reuters) - Westmount Energy Ltd:

* WESTMOUNT ENERGY LTD - £5.57M RAISED IN AGGREGATE VIA SUBSCRIPTION AT 13 PENCE PER SHARE

* WESTMOUNT ENERGY LTD - MATERIAL NEW INVESTMENT MADE IN CATALEYA ENERGY CORPORATION

* WESTMOUNT ENERGY LTD - NOT EXPERIENCING ANY MAJOR DISRUPTION TO ITS BUSINESS MODEL FROM COVID-19