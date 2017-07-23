FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 23, 2017 / 9:47 PM / 23 days ago

BRIEF-Westpac and Charter Hall commence discussions for proposed sale of Hastings

1 Min Read

July 24 (Reuters) - Westpac Banking Corp

* exclusive discussions for the proposed sale of Hastings

* Westpac and Charter Hall commence exclusive discussions for proposed sale of hastings

* any arrangements in relation to proposed sale and purchase remain subject to completion of due diligence, regulatory and board approvals

* Westpac and Charter Hall entered into exclusive discussions regarding westpac's proposed sale of hastings management proprietary Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

