Jan 29 (Reuters) - Westpac Banking Corp:

* WESTPAC IS CONSIDERING ISSUING NEW AT1 CAPITAL SECURITIES-WBC.AX

* IS CONSIDERING OFFER OF AUD ADDITIONAL TIER 1 CAPITAL SECURITIES THAT ARE EXPECTED TO BE LISTED ON ASX​

* ‍ CBA, JP MORGAN, MORGANS, NAB, UBS AND WESTPAC INSTITUTIONAL BANK HAVE BEEN MANDATED TO SUPPORT ANY OFFER​