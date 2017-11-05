Nov 6 (Reuters) - Westpac Banking Corp:

* FY ‍cash earnings $8,062 million, up 3 pct​

* Final dividend ‍94​ cents per share

* As at Sept 30, ‍common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 10.6% pct

* FY ‍revenue from ordinary activities up 4 pct to $21,802​ million

* As at Sept 30, ‍cash return on equity (roe) 13.8 pct​

* FY ‍net profit for period attributable to equity holders up 7 pct to $7,990​ million

* “Outlook for Australia remains positive overall​”

* FY net interest income $‍15.70​ billion versus $15.35 billion

* “Remain positive about Australian housing market, although we expect price growth to moderate through 2018​”

* FY ‍reported net interest margin decreased 4 basis points to 2.06 pct​